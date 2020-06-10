US Bancorp DE Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 456.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $84,587,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at about $81,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,675.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,124,211 shares of company stock valued at $658,804,729. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.37.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

