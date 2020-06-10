US Bancorp DE Sells 2,039 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.34. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.