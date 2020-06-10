First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in First Solar by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,209 shares of company stock worth $2,059,432. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.