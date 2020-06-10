US Bancorp DE Acquires 603 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NWE stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.