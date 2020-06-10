US Bancorp DE Has $1.24 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $227,362,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of TRI opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

