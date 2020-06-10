Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,711,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

