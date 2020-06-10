Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,504 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.