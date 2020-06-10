55,932 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.33 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

