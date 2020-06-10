Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.