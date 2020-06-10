Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,320,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,303 shares of company stock worth $6,432,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

