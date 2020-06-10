Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,116,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

