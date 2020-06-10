Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

