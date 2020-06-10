AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

