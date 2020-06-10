NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,964,000 after buying an additional 636,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,800,000 after buying an additional 168,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

