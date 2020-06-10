Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 305 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American States Water by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American States Water by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

