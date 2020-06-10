Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,856 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of MGE Energy worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.