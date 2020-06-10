NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE:NRG opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

