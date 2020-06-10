Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp
Cal-Maine Foods Inc Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in HNI Corp
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in HNI Corp
Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Paycom Software Inc Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Paycom Software Inc Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Invesco Water Resources ETF Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC
Invesco Water Resources ETF Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report