Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 167.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.