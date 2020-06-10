Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HNI by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.