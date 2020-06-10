Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

