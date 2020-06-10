Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Bell Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Paycom Software by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $331.02 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,264,284. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

