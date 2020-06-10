Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

