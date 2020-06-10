Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 175.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

