Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

