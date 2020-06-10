Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

