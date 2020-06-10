Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,356 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 453,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 174,386 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

