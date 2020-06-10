10,219 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several analysts have commented on ARMK shares. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,400 shares of company stock worth $836,368. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.