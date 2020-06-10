Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $237.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,756 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

