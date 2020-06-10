Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,963,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

