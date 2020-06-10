Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,932 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Slack by 680.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,349 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Slack by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Slack by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Slack stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,498 shares of company stock worth $49,138,468 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.