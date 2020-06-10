Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.