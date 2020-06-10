Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,075 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in General Motors by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

