iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,150,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 1,797,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 654,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 307,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

