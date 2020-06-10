Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,795 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

