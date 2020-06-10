Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 779 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.