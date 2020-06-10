Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

