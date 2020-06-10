Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 60,844 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

