First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

FTHI stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

