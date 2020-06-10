Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,399 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 589 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp
Cal-Maine Foods Inc Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in HNI Corp
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in HNI Corp
Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Paycom Software Inc Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Paycom Software Inc Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Invesco Water Resources ETF Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC
Invesco Water Resources ETF Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report