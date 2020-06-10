Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 210 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $245.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

