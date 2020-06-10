Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK opened at €106.55 ($119.72) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.26.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

