Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK opened at €106.55 ($119.72) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.26.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

