Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,519 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.