Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

