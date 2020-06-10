Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,489 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

SGDM stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

