Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

