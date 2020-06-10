Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $221,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

