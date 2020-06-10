Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,295 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 655,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Sullivan Marianne bought 85,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $558,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares in the company, valued at $635,533.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

