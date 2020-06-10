Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

