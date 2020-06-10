Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $37,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

