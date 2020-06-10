Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 822 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.